WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Weather Wednesday: Here's your Thanksgiving holiday forecast

  • Updated
WEATHER

Expect to see cloudy skies with a few scattered showers, gusty north winds around 15-20 mph and a high in the mid-50s on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite the much colder-than-average temperatures we had last week across Oklahoma, it looks like we will luck out once again this year with some rather comfortable temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. A cold front is still forecast to pass through the region, but there isn’t as deep an extent of cold air behind it.

Rather, we can expect to see cloudy skies with a few scattered showers throughout the day and gusty north winds around 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s in the afternoon, which is much like what we saw last year for Thanksgiving, but it may feel a touch cooler with the clouds, rain and wind.

The average high temperature this time of year is 56 degrees and the average low is 34 degrees.

In past records from the National Weather Service, the warmest high temperature for the fourth Thursday in the month of November was 84 degrees, set back in 1965. And the warmest overnight low was 62 degrees back in 1915. Our overnight low Thursday is forecast for 45 degrees, which is just above average.

When it comes to cold temperature records set for the day, the coldest afternoon high was 31 degrees back in 1993 and the coldest overnight low was a chilly 13 degrees back in 1911.

While we have a chance for rainfall on Thanksgiving, accumulations are expected to be low. The highest amount of rainfall for that day in records kept by the NWS, was 0.99 inches in 2015. While it was dry in 2021 and 2020, the last time we had any accumulating rainfall was back in 2019 at 0.25 inches.

And when it comes to snowfall, we actually have seen some snowy days in the past. The record was 1 inch of accumulation set back in 1958. Accumulating snowfall is rather rare of course for this time of year. While the record was set in 1958, the last time we had snowfall was the year before that at 0.2 inches in 1959. And prior to that, it was 0.4 inches in 1923.

The chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day may linger a bit into Friday as well. Friday’s high will be a bit cooler as well as we only expect to make it to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows into the weekend will remain above freezing and the highs will stay in the 50s.

Video: Rain, storms could bring Thanksgiving travel delays for the South.

Rain and storms could bring Thanksgiving travel delays for the South. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.

