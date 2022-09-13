Weather Wednesday: Fall and spring seasons bring hike in allergies for Oklahoma

I grew up in south Texas and I thought allergies were bad there. And they are, don’t get me wrong, but it is nothing like what I have experienced since I moved to Oklahoma seven years ago.

If the sniffing, sneezing and coughing has you down these days, you’re not alone. Mold and ragweed are consistently high this season, and they have been keeping many Oklahomans in a fog. But, even though it may seem like it’s worse than normal, health professionals say allergen conditions are on par for this time of year.

“Our mold and ragweed continues to be high, but that is not abnormal,” said Kalama Spikes, a nurse with the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center in Tulsa. “It may seem like it is worse than it should be, but the spring and the fall are the hardest hit months.”

According to Spikes, Oklahoma is one of the top five states for high allergens.

“Our state definitely seems to be the capital of allergies,” she said. “Now, others across the country may think differently, but Oklahoma is pretty bad.”

So what is it about our state that makes it so difficult for allergy sufferers? It shouldn’t be much of a surprise — the weather. Well, that and our geographical location.

“We have strong winds here that blow pollen around, but also bring it down the Plains,” said Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, owner of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center.

Aside from the winds, humidity and temperatures are driving factors behind those sniffles and sneezes.

“When there is a dip in temperatures from passing cold fronts, it can trigger symptoms,” Hussain said. “The high humidity also increases allergens when we are constantly exposed to it.”

And with dew points often in the 70s during the spring and summer months, we all know in Oklahoma that the humidity doesn’t play around.

But also, frontal systems will move through and stir things up. Many people, myself included, tend to think that spring is the worst time when it comes to allergies, but really it’s longer than just that.

“Really the best time of year for allergy sufferers would be the winter,” Spikes said. “ Fall and spring are definitely the worst.”

And it makes sense when you think about it. We tend to have two severe weather seasons. Obviously, there is the spring, but there is also the fall season. You may have even heard some Oklahomans call it the “second severe weather season.”

It is a shift in the seasons, when the jet stream begins to slowly sag farther south, bringing mid-latitude cyclones, or frontal systems, with it.

According to Spikes, cold fronts will typically knock the pollen count back down, but we haven’t seen much of that yet this month.

We caught a quick glimpse of it this past weekend. When that cool, Canadian air mass moved in behind Saturday night’s cold front, allergen counts went down a bit, but then spiked right back up this week as humidity returned.

So when will there finally be some relief in the part of the country? The winter.

“We really watch for our first good freeze to rid us of the ragweed,” Hussain said. “Until then, this is normal, and allergen counts will stay high.”