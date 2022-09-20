Weather Wednesday: Extreme heat, drought brings leaf scorching across Oklahoma

It is the last official day of summer. While it is hard to get into that autumn mindset with 100-degree temperatures at our door this afternoon, try to picture what fall looks like. For me, it is pumpkins and leaves changing to those beautiful colors. What you may have noticed lately are the leaves changing, but perhaps not the way they should.

The browning I am seeing on my redbud tree outside is not that of fall coming early or the tree dying (thankfully). Rather, it is leaf scorching, and we are seeing it here in Oklahoma this month as a result of a rather warm summer.

“All of this early browning you are seeing on your leaves is due to the excessive heat we had all summer,” said Paul James with Southwood Landscape & Garden Center. “We aren’t just talking about the ambient air temperatures during the day, but also the overnight temperatures.”

According to data from the Tulsa National Weather Service Office, there were 41 days from July 1 to Aug. 31 when the overnight low temperatures were above normal. And on 15 of those days, the low temperatures were at or above 80 degrees.

“When the overnight lows don’t drop below 80 degrees, it puts these plants under some serious stress,” James said. “It is a defense mechanism they are building here. What they are essentially doing is shedding leaves because they can’t keep the whole tree alive under that stress.”

James, a self-proclaimed optimist, did stress not to worry about it, though.

“I am a silver-lining guy,” James said, adding that even though the trees look stressed now, don’t worry. “Next spring they will come back and look great!”

So with fall knocking on our door, I asked him to give an early prediction on the fall color.

“My biggest concern now with the leaves changing is going to be the lack of moisture,” James said. “The hot temperatures won’t have as much effect on the color. It’s the lack of moisture that could affect the color.”

James added that being in the third year of a La Nina, which typically brings warmer, drier conditions, it doesn’t help us much. But he stressed that it will all swing back.

“You really need to pay attention more to the watering needs of the plants,” he said. “They need sufficient moisture not just in the summer, but in the winter, too.”

According to the latest drought monitor index, most of Tulsa County remains under “severe drought” conditions.