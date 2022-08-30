Weather Wednesday: An unusually quiet start to the hurricane season

Wednesday wraps up August — without a single named hurricane in the Atlantic basin.

It’s only the third August since 1960 where there hasn’t been a named storm in the month. It has been a sleepy season, to say the least, with only three named storms since the season started June 1.

Warren Madden, a meteorologist in the Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination All Hurricanes (CARCAH) unit at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, was a guest on our podcast, Across the Sky, earlier this month as he walked us through the life of a hurricane hunter. You can check out the link to the podcast here: bit.ly/twhurricanes2.

“Early in the season, we will typically see spin-up hurricanes that originate just off of the Gulf or East Coast,” Madden said. “Those spin-ups occur early in the season. But typically the peak time of the season ranges from mid-August to late September or early October.”

However, this slow start does not mean it will be a quiet season overall. Back on Aug. 4, NOAA updated its outlook, calling for 14-20 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater. And of those, three to five could become major hurricanes with winds 111 mph or higher.

So far, we have only seen three named storms — Alex, Bonnie, and Colin. Danielle and Earl are now patiently waiting their turn as two disturbances linger in the Atlantic Basin. The chances remain high that at least one disturbance could ignite by Labor Day weekend, putting a halt to the hurricane dry spell.

The storm with the most potential lingers in the Atlantic, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. While it is still a disorganized storm, gradual development is likely to form by the second half of the week. In fact, over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of formation.

“NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center is already flying research missions into (that disturbance) and the Air Force is standing by to fly recon missions when the forecasters here at NHC request,” Madden said.

The second lingering disturbance, a tropical wave, is nestled just off the west coast of Africa, and according to NHC, it could develop into a short-lived tropical depression over the next few days, but further development would be limited due to the cool waters it may encounter.

“After two very busy seasons in 2020 and 2021, I’m certainly not complaining that August was quiet, ” said Madden. “My best advice is to use this quiet time to prepare.”