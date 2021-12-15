Weather update: Tulsa County under severe thunderstorm watch until midnight

Update, 6:25 p.m.: Tulsa, Creek, Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Rogers and counties northeast are under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.
The watch means severe storms are possible in and close to the watch area.
"Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread into northeast Oklahoma this evening, into northwest Arkansas mid to late evening, and into southeast Oklahoma overnight as a cold front enters the region," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Instability interacting with the front will allow for some storms to potentially become strong to severe with locally damaging winds the primary threat. There is also a non-zero tornado potential for spinups along the leading line of storms mainly northwest of Interstate 44.
"Severe weather potentials are forecast to weaken overnight with continued shower and thunderstorm chances along and ahead of the front. The front looks to be across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas by early Thursday morning.
A wind advisory for the Tulsa area has been allowed to expire.
A previous version of this story appears below:
Winds gusting up to 45 mph in the Tulsa area have resulted in about 2,800 customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
Much of the state is under a wind advisory or high wind warning. Tulsa and surrounding counties are under the advisory until 6 p.m.
Nearly all of the power outages in the Tulsa area are wind-related and the numbers will likely continue to fluctuate until the high winds subside, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said Wednesday afternoon.
Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 are expected in the Tulsa area, before a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, forecasters said.
Much higher winds have been recorded in northwest Oklahoma and in the panhandle, where several Oklahoma Mesonet sites have reported top gusts near or above hurricane force of 74 mph.
Gusts of 79, 78 and 77 mph had been recorded at four Mesonet Panhandle sites as of Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast for the Tulsa area is for a 70% chance of rain tonight with some strong to possibly severe storms.
Storms are expected to rumble through the Bartlesville and Tulsa areas between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and the Muskogee area between 9 p.m. and midnight, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The greatest risk for severe weather, however, is for parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota on Wednesday, which is under the "moderate" category for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.
Parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and other areas were under the same risk category on Friday by the SPC, before devastating tornadoes hit that region.
