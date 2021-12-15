Weather update: Tulsa County under severe thunderstorm watch until midnight

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of the state is under a wind advisory or high wind warning. Tulsa and surrounding counties are under the advisory until 6 p.m.

Nearly all of the power outages in the Tulsa area are wind-related and the numbers will likely continue to fluctuate until the high winds subside, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said Wednesday afternoon.

Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 are expected in the Tulsa area, before a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, forecasters said.

Much higher winds have been recorded in northwest Oklahoma and in the panhandle, where several Oklahoma Mesonet sites have reported top gusts near or above hurricane force of 74 mph.

Gusts of 79, 78 and 77 mph had been recorded at four Mesonet Panhandle sites as of Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast for the Tulsa area is for a 70% chance of rain tonight with some strong to possibly severe storms.

Storms are expected to rumble through the Bartlesville and Tulsa areas between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and the Muskogee area between 9 p.m. and midnight, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.