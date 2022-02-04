Weather update: Snow-packed roads remain hazardous after winter storm warning expires

Update 9:30 p.m.: Areas of light snow will continue to move east-northeast through eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said about 8:45 p.m.

Regional radar suggests an increase in reflectivity, indicating an increase in precipitation, and have noticed a decrease in visibilities across some portions of Oklahoma within the past hour.

Forecasters said there could be a several-hour window from late evening into early Friday morning for more accumulating snow of around an inch along the Interstate 44 corridor and south of it.

The Winter Storm Warning in effect is still set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday morning, but forecasters said they could extend it by a few hours if the snow lingers.

Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.

"Additional light to moderate snow is expected to spread across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. This activity is expected to end by sunrise Friday as the responsible storm system exits the region," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.