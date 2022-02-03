Weather update: Roads remain hazardous amid hard freeze even as winter storm warning expires

Forecasters said there could be a several-hour window from late evening into early Friday morning for more accumulating snow of around an inch along the Interstate 44 corridor and south of it.

The Winter Storm Warning in effect is still set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday morning, but forecasters said they could extend it by a few hours if the snow lingers.

Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.

"Additional light to moderate snow is expected to spread across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. This activity is expected to end by sunrise Friday as the responsible storm system exits the region," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Since Wednesday into midday Thursday, 5.8 inches had fallen at the official weather service measuring site at Tulsa International Airport.

Roads in much of the state are snowpacked and icy.