Weather update: Roads remain hazardous amid hard freeze even as winter storm warning expires

Update (6:30 a.m. Friday): Light snow has mostly moved out of the area, as a winter storm warning expired for Tulsa. A winter weather advisory remains in place until 8 a.m. for counties southeast of Tulsa.
"Roads remain slick and hazardous and motorists should exercise caution if travel is necessary this morning. In addition to the snow, bitterly cold conditions continue," forecasters said, noting single-digit temperatures by Saturday morning.
Snowfall overnight around Tulsa appeared to be limited to an inch or less.
EMSA transported five patients after cold-exposure calls Thursday, in addition to responding to four carbon monoxide incidents.
"Residents should wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors in winter weather conditions, as icy surfaces could be covered by snow causing slips and falls," EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said in a news release.
Update 9:30 p.m.: Areas of light snow will continue to move east-northeast through eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said about 8:45 p.m.
Regional radar suggests an increase in reflectivity, indicating an increase in precipitation, and have noticed a decrease in visibilities across some portions of Oklahoma within the past hour.
Forecasters said there could be a several-hour window from late evening into early Friday morning for more accumulating snow of around an inch along the Interstate 44 corridor and south of it.
The Winter Storm Warning in effect is still set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday morning, but forecasters said they could extend it by a few hours if the snow lingers.
Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
"Additional light to moderate snow is expected to spread across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. This activity is expected to end by sunrise Friday as the responsible storm system exits the region," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.
Since Wednesday into midday Thursday, 5.8 inches had fallen at the official weather service measuring site at Tulsa International Airport.
Roads in much of the state are snowpacked and icy.
"Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a late morning update Thursday.
Tulsa and surrounding counties were under a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. Friday.
OG&E reported about 8,000 customers without electrical power on Wednesday night, mainly in the Oklahoma City area. That number had been reduced to about 1,500 by Thursday morning, the company said.
PSO, which provides electrical power to most of the Tulsa metro, reported only a few dozen outages.
The overnight snow has affected city of Tulsa and Tulsa County operations. Click here for a complete list of closings and delays in service.
Most area school districts took snow days or went to distance learning on Thursday, with others already announcing plans for Friday.