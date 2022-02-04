Weather update: Frozen roads remain hazardous after Tulsa sees 7.5 inches of snow in two days

"Residents should wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors in winter weather conditions, as icy surfaces could be covered by snow causing slips and falls," EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said in a news release.

Update 9:30 p.m.: Areas of light snow will continue to move east-northeast through eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said about 8:45 p.m.

Regional radar suggests an increase in reflectivity, indicating an increase in precipitation, and have noticed a decrease in visibilities across some portions of Oklahoma within the past hour.

Forecasters said there could be a several-hour window from late evening into early Friday morning for more accumulating snow of around an inch along the Interstate 44 corridor and south of it.

The Winter Storm Warning in effect is still set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday morning, but forecasters said they could extend it by a few hours if the snow lingers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.