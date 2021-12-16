Weather update: Air quality warning for Tulsa as wildfires smoke blows across Oklahoma

"Severe weather potentials are forecast to weaken overnight with continued shower and thunderstorm chances along and ahead of the front. The front looks to be across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas by early Thursday morning.

A wind advisory for the Tulsa area has been allowed to expire.

A previous version of this story appears below:

Winds gusting up to 45 mph in the Tulsa area have resulted in about 2,800 customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Much of the state is under a wind advisory or high wind warning. Tulsa and surrounding counties are under the advisory until 6 p.m.

Nearly all of the power outages in the Tulsa area are wind-related, and the numbers likely will continue to fluctuate until the high winds subside, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said Wednesday afternoon.

Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 are expected in the Tulsa area before a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, forecasters said.