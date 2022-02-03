 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather update: 1-3 more inches of snow expected tonight
Weather update: 1-3 more inches of snow expected tonight

  • Updated
A time-lapse that shows Tulsa's snowfall on Feb. 2-3 2022

Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.

"Additional light to moderate snow is expected to spread across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. This activity is expected to end by sunrise Friday as the responsible storm system exits the region," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Since Wednesday into midday Thursday, 5.8 inches had fallen at the official weather service measuring site at Tulsa International Airport.

Roads in much of the state are snowpacked and icy. 

"Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a late morning update Thursday.

Tulsa and surrounding counties were under a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. Friday.

Additional snow Thursday night
Winter Storm warning

OG&E reported about 8,000 customers without electrical power on Wednesday night, mainly in the Oklahoma City area. That number had been reduced to about 1,500 by Thursday morning, the company said.

PSO, which provides electrical power to most of the Tulsa metro, reported only a few dozen  outages.

The overnight snow has affected city of Tulsa and Tulsa County operations. Click here for a complete list of closings and delays in service.

Most area school districts took snow days or went to distance learning on Thursday, with others already announcing plans for Friday.

