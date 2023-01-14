 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEATHER ANSWERS

Weather Q&A: Remembering 2007's other ice storm

  Updated
In early December, I wrote an article about the December 2007 ice storm that crippled the state, leaving almost 650,000 residents without power and miles of debris. That storm took a major toll on the Tulsa metro and has become quite the talker over the years. In fact, if you mention the ice storm of 2007, December’s events are likely the one you will hear about.

But there was another storm that year that severely impacted parts of Oklahoma, including McAlester, Muskogee, and Grove — and that was the January 2007 ice storm, just 11 months earlier.

Could you also recap what happened in January of 2007? It was also significant storm that year that impacted us.

— Carol, Muskogee

The year 2007 saw a double whammy. Both storms caused major power outages and had ice accumulation totals we would rather not see again in the near future.

“[December] was a really rough storm because it was right down the I-44 corridor,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service office. “Everyone along the interstate from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and through Miami was impacted. That zone had anywhere from ¾ of an inch to 1½ inches of ice.”

When it comes to total, ¼ to ½ inch will cause tree limbs to sag or break and most roads become icy. Over ½ inch will take down power lines and damage trees and travel is nearly impossible. But in December of 2007 we had at least two to four times that, with crippling accumulations of 1-2 inches in some spots.

Now let’s look at January, earlier in the year. Those totals maxed out at 3 inches in some spots.

According to archives from the Tulsa National Weather Service Office, from Jan. 12-14, 2007, a devastating storm brought up to 3 inches of ice accumulation on trees and power lines in an area around 30 miles along a line from McAlester to Muskogee to Grove.

The fact that it didn’t impact as many people may be why it doesn’t get as much notice as December, but you can only imagine what kind of devastation that can bring.

There were 100,000 costumers without power with the 3-inch ice accumulations and nearly 2 to 3 inches of sleet. Unfortunately this storm was the cause of nearly 15 traffic fatalities over the three-day period. And at least 70% of the flights were cancelled from Tulsa International Airport.

So what causes these types of events to happen?

These ice totals had to do with freezing rain accumulation. Freezing rain occurs when rain falls into a layer of sub-freezing air just before hitting the surface of the Earth. Because this sub-freezing layer is shallow, the precipitation falling doesn’t have time to refreeze into snowfall or sleet. So instead it freezes upon contact with surfaces, and builds up.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

