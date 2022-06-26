Weather Q&A: Lightning myths and facts

While this past week was rather dry, the National Weather Service recognized it as National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. So I thought this would be a good time to answer questions that have come in about lightning.

Does lightning ever strike the same place twice?

— Joanna, Tulsa

Yes, lightning can strike the same place twice. Sometimes it can happen during the same storm, and sometimes it can happen years later. Skyscrapers are prone to being hit more often. In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the Empire State Building is hit by lightning an average of 23 times per year.

During a thunderstorm can you take a shower inside?

— Bob, Owasso

The short answer is no.

While it is true that being indoors is the safest spot to be during a thunderstorm, there are a few ways that electrical currents from a lightning strike can travel through a structure like your home — via electrical lines, phone lines or plumbing. It can also travel through TV receptors or antennas. So because lightning can travel through plumbing, the NWS recommends waiting to wash your hands, take a shower or do the dishes (in case you needed an excuse) until after the storm passes.

According to the NWS, safe shelters are buildings with electricity and plumbing or metal-topped vehicles with the windows closed. That means that picnic shelters or dugouts are not safe during lighting storms. It is also important to remember that high winds can be generated during a thunderstorm, so staying clear of windows is also important in case tree limbs or debris breaks through.

Can you count the seconds between a lightning flash and the sound of thunder to determine how far away a storm is?

— Stephen, Tulsa

When it comes to calculating the distance, there are two rules you can go by. The first is the 30/30 rule. If it takes less than 30 seconds from seeing the lightning flash to hearing the rumble of thunder that follows, the storm is close enough that you should seek shelter indoors. After the thunderstorm passes, you should wait at least 30 minutes before you continue your outdoor activities, just to be safe.

The second rule for determining the distance of a lightning storm is to count the seconds between the flash and before the thunder rumbles, then divide that by five. The reason is it typically takes thunder five seconds to travel a mile. Say it is one second between the lightning and the thunder, then it would be less than a fifth of a mile. If it is five seconds, then the storm would be one mile away.

Bottom line: Always be cautious when it comes to lightning. Lightning strikes are rare, but they can happen and may be fatal. When it comes to lightning-prone states, Oklahoma is among the top five.

