Weather Q&A: Is it autumn or fall?

We are deep into the fall season now, or is it autumn? This question came across my desk recently, and I thought it was good information to pass along.

Why does this season have two different names — is it fall or autumn?

— Barbara, Tulsa

How is it two words that sound so vastly different somehow mean the same thing?

Well, according to Merriam Webster, “autumn” actually came first. It originated in the 1300s from the Latin word “autumnus.” Soon, the word autumn replaced the word “harvest” to describe the season between summer and winter.

Much later, the word “fall” made its way into the English language in the 1600s. According to Merriam Webster, seasons continued to get names. And when it came to the autumn season, the changes in the leaves brought along the phrase, “the fall of the leaves.” This was later shortened to “fall.”

According to Merriam Webster, the word “fall” took a while to gain official status. It wasn’t until 1755 that the word was entered into the Dictionary of the English Language by Samuel Jackson.

By the middle of the 1800s American English and British English had diverged, and at this point it is believed that the words autumn and fall had as well.

In short, both are correct, though “autumn” is favored in Britain and “fall” remains more popular in America.