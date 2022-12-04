 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEATHER ANSWERS

Weather Q&A: Are these 'roller-coaster' temperatures normal?

Our temperatures have been all over the place this week. It can make it hard to know how to plan on a day-to-day basis. Tuesday we topped out at 70 degrees, and by Wednesday morning we woke up to a chilly, 24-degree morning. It is times like these in Oklahoma that the coat, hat, umbrella and even shorts all stay out because you never quite know what is coming next.

So, these 40-degree temperature swings in a 24-hour period seem pretty dramatic, right? One reader recently asked about that:

Are these roller-coaster temperatures from this past week more dramatic than normal? Or have we seen this in years’ past?

-Paula, Tulsa

“During the transition seasons, fall and spring, we do see these more frequent temperature swings,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “So ‘roller coaster’ temperatures are a normal occurrence this time of year.”

McGavock did a little data digging for me and found many instances over the years with dramatic temperature changes within a day at the Tulsa International Airport.

Dating back to 1955, there were at least 20 days where we saw a temperature swing of at least 40 degrees or more in a 24-hour period.

Some of the most dramatic were:

Sept. 16, 1980: maximum temperature — 101; minimum temperature — 58; difference — 43 degrees.

Nov. 30, 1969: maximum temperature — 71; minimum temperature — 25; difference — 46 degrees.

Nov. 10, 1995: maximum temperature — 83; minimum temperature — 29; difference — 54 degrees.

Oct. 7, 1979: maximum temperature — 98; minimum temperature — 54; difference — 44 degrees.

And when it came to a temperature change over an 18-hour period during the fall months, there were some even greater:

80 degrees to 19 degrees (drop of 61 degrees) from 1 p.m. Nov. 15 through 7 a.m. Nov. 16, 1955.

82 degrees to 24 degrees (drop of 58 degrees) from 2 p.m. Nov. 10 through 8 a.m. Nov. 11, 1995.

100 degrees to 50 degrees (drop of 50 degrees) from 2 p.m. Sept. 16 through 8 a.m. Sept. 17, 1980.

And that is where Tuesday landed. Temperatures were at 70 degrees at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and by Wednesday at 7 a.m. we were reading 24 degrees. That makes a 46-degree swing in 18 hours from that cold front.

So yes, while these temperatures are all over the place and definitely make you think that the weather is acting crazy, turns out it has done this many times in the past years as we transition from one season to the next. So, there is truth to the phrase in Oklahoma: “If you don’t like the weather — wait a day!”

Across the Sky podcast: The best weather songs for every season.

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather team debates the top 10 weather songs of all time. About the Across the Sky podcast The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

