Weather concerns prompt third day of closures for TPS, other districts

With many roads remaining icy, more than a dozen area school districts have canceled in-person classes for a third consecutive day, including Tulsa Public Schools.

Along with TPS, officials at Allen Bowden, Anderson, Bixby, Chelsea, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer, Pretty Water, Sand Springs, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Union and Verdigris all announced by 4 p.m. Tuesday that Wednesday will be a snow day for their students.

"Due to continued low temperatures, we expect ice to remain on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots, making conditions hazardous for travel," Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email to TPS parents announcing the closure. "Additionally, we know that many of our families and team members are in neighborhoods where roads have not yet been treated and are still covered in ice."

Meanwhile, Wednesday will be a distance learning day for students who attend Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Glenpool, Liberty, Owasso, Porter and Tahlequah.

Additionally, all campuses of Rogers State University and Tulsa Community College will remain closed Wednesday.