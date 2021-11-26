'We woke up at like 2:30': Black Friday brings semblance of normalcy back to shopping

Free of much of the COVID-19 reluctance of last year, locals appeared to make in-person shopping a renewed priority during Black Friday 2021.
Bag-toting patrons frequented the concourse at Woodland Hills Mall and other retail destinations such as Tulsa Hills, Utica Square, Brookside and Mother Road Market.
The alarm rang in the wee hours Friday for Aubrey Murray and Grace Williams.
"We woke up at like 2:30 (a.m.)," Murray said outside Woodland Hills Mall. "We went to the Checotah Walmart because we're from around that area. Then we came straight here."
The pair said they are Black Friday veterans.
"A lot of the stores are really organized," Murray said. "I was super excited this morning. I love shopping."
The two still planned to hit Dick's Sporting Goods and Target before day's end.
"I feel like the lines are moving a lot faster this year," Williams said.
A survey by the National Retail Federation forecast that holiday sales during November and December, including Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with a previous high of 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion and an average increase of 4.4% over the past five years.
On Black Friday, 64% of the people were likely to shop in stores, up from 51% last year, according to the survey.
For bargain hunters shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, deals that are "too good to pass up" remain the top reason they are getting out, cited by 58% of those surveyed. Tradition came in second at 28%.
Sapulpa's Alice Gay describes herself as a shopaholic.
"I love it," she said.
Gay said she and her granddaughter Erin Humphrey started waiting in line at a Tulsa Walmart an hour before entering at 5 a.m.
"I liked it better this year," said Gay, who had Woodland Hills next on her list. "Since stores have started closing Thanksgiving, I think that is great. You can get out Friday morning like you used to in the old days."
Drew Lawrence, along with his wife, Scottie, recently opened Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Woodland Hills Mall.
"It has been fantastic," Drew said Friday morning. "We had a great rush right at 6 o'clock. I've never seen anything like it, people sprinting through the mall and coming into our store. It was really amazing."
The Lawrences opened their first Magnolia store on Cherry Street in December, as the pandemic was gaining another foothold. 2021 has been much more shopping-friendly, Drew said.
"I didn't sense any notes of fear," he said of the morning rush. "People are very approachable. Nobody was standoffish. People are happy to mix and mingle again."
Along Brookside, yarn shop Knit Stars was experiencing its first Black Friday at its new, enlarged location in Center 1.
"We are definitely much busier than normal, especially with our out-of-towners discovering the new flagship store," owner Shelley Brander said. "Also, I think with all the supply chain issues, lots more people are opting to avoid the stress and make something more meaningful, by hand. We are seeing lots of people take up knitting for the first time."
At Mother Road Market, Trove was set up at the market's Limited Time Only niche. The clothing and accessories store provides fair-trade apparel and goods that are ethically made.
Through Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30), it will give 15% of all sales to Catholic Charities to help resettle Afghans displaced by the recent crisis.
"For our small business, this weekend through the end of the year will make or break us, for sure," owner Kara Moseby said. "So we have high hopes, good thoughts."
