'We woke up at like 2:30': Black Friday brings semblance of normalcy back to shopping

On Black Friday, 64% of the people were likely to shop in stores, up from 51% last year, according to the survey.

For bargain hunters shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, deals that are "too good to pass up" remain the top reason they are getting out, cited by 58% of those surveyed. Tradition came in second at 28%.

Sapulpa's Alice Gay describes herself as a shopaholic.

"I love it," she said.

Gay said she and her granddaughter Erin Humphrey started waiting in line at a Tulsa Walmart an hour before entering at 5 a.m.

"I liked it better this year," said Gay, who had Woodland Hills next on her list. "Since stores have started closing Thanksgiving, I think that is great. You can get out Friday morning like you used to in the old days."

Drew Lawrence, along with his wife, Scottie, recently opened Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Woodland Hills Mall.

"It has been fantastic," Drew said Friday morning. "We had a great rush right at 6 o'clock. I've never seen anything like it, people sprinting through the mall and coming into our store. It was really amazing."