'We were that close': Family feared homelessness amid affordable housing crisis in Tulsa

Jax Hubbard couldn’t imagine a bedroom infested with cockroaches or a home without a backyard before it became his family’s only alternative to homelessness.

But the 8-year-old said he’s thankful to have a real house again.

“My mom told me I can have my bed wherever I want it,” Jax said, anticipating his own room.

Sitting outside their parents’ storage unit with his 2-year-old brother, Finn Adkins, Jax reminisced about the dozens of toys that used to overflow in their former house in Arkansas.

“I used to have a big Nerf gun,” Jax said, showcasing his entire wingspan. “And my brother had a pistol, too.”

They never imagined how their lives would change when their family left everything they knew to start a life in a big, new city. But with Tulsa’s housing occupancy rate at a whopping 98% and a 12% rent increase recently, navigating limited options and wasting thousands of dollars on application fees nearly put them on the streets.

Their new life in the city of Tulsa was short-lived as the current deficit of 7,000 affordable housing units drove them away, as it has for many other families, according to Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to rehouse people wherever they want to be,” Gligo said. “But there are definitely folks being priced out of the city.”

Hoping for better

At the beginning of summer, Jax and Finn’s family moved to Tulsa so their dad could begin a new career after a back injury.

Their life in a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a two-car garage in Fayetteville, Arkansas, had been comfortable. But Michael Newberry was excited for a move to Tulsa because he believed an opportunity to work in sales would lead to an eventual six-figure salary.

He and the boys’ mom, Miriah Cardenas, figured on plenty of housing options and an overall better future. They stuffed their belongings into a storage unit and checked into a Tulsa hotel to begin their search for a new place to call home.

Hope quickly vanished as applying for various options became a drain on their savings.

Among rental homes in Tulsa County, 60% are considered “cost-burdened,” according to Greg Shinn, chief housing officer for Mental Health Association Oklahoma. That means the cost of rent is more than 30% of the renters’ income.

“If you’re a family and you’re paying more than 30% or more than 50% of your monthly income … just to be housed, what do you have left for groceries? What do you have left to buy necessities?” Shinn asked.

To escape life in a hotel, Newberry and Cardenas rented an Airbnb camper home in north Tulsa owned by state Sen. Kevin Matthews, R-Tulsa. Matthews reduced the rent from $1,700 to $1,100 due to their situation and Finn’s toddler charm.

“The children are just so sweet and so polite,” Matthews said. “(Finn) just loves to hug, and so do I. They’re just good people.”

Out of reach

While they lived in the camper, the boys went with their parents around Tulsa, scavenging for housing within their budget. However, each hopeful attempt was met with a catch.

In one attempt, they toured a seemingly perfect brick house for a reasonable cost, but they had to compete with 20 other applicants. Newberry and his family didn’t get picked.

For a three-bedroom home, the fair market rent in Tulsa is $1,219 — a number that is expected to jump, Gligo said. For Newberry, the available housing he could find in areas safe for his children was never below $1,600 and sometimes topped $2,400.

But with many landlords requiring renters to put down twice to three times the rent, plus a deposit, everything was out of their budget, Cardenas said.

The cost of moving, bills and housing applications quickly added up to about $7,000 within a couple of months, leaving the boys’ parents terrified of what could come — homelessness.

Newberry worked full time during the week, leaving Cardenas to stay at home as they were unable to afford day care. To earn extra money, Cardenas traveled back to Arkansas every weekend to help her uncle with his flooring business.

‘In a situation’

Newberry believes that if the transition from Arkansas to Tulsa had been easier, with housing more widely available, they wouldn’t have run through thousands of dollars or be on the verge of homelessness.

He remembers driving downtown and seeing homeless families with children outside The Salvation Army. The sight terrified him.

“I know that we were that close to (homelessness),” Newberry said. “One bad decision, one financial move we make wrong, then where are we?”

He researched various assistance programs in an attempt to find financial relief, only to discover that he and his family fell through the cracks. Their combined household earnings, about $70,000, were too much to qualify for rental assistance like the Housing Choice Voucher program.

The income ceiling for a family of four is $40,250, according to the Tulsa Housing Authority.

A family with two kids and one working adult requires an hourly wage of $35.91, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s formula. Newberry now makes $19.50 per hour.

“There’s nothing they can do is what they tell you,” Newberry said. “‘You make too much money for us to help you. You’re not poor enough.’”

Housing insecurity

Wright said the majority of people who experience homelessness are experiencing housing insecurity, like Finn and Jax’s family, and aren’t chronically in that situation.

“The reality is the majority of these folks are just like you and me. They had a medical emergency compounded with some sort of catastrophic family event or job loss,” Wright said. “It’s like, pick your two and apply them within a short amount of time, and that’s how you end up in a situation.”

After about three months and nearly 50 housing applications, Jax and Finn now live in a Catoosa trailer park. The $1,085, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house requires multiple bug bombs, but at least they’re not homeless, Newberry said, adding that the stability gives the family a chance to save money.

“I don’t even know how we made it,” Cardenas said.

As Jax enters the third grade, he’s dreaming of becoming a heavy-machinery operator.

“I’m all about letting them explore and letting them do and be whatever they want to do and be,” Newberry said. “It’s just giving them the opportunity to do it in a stable home — a good home.”