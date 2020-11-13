'We’re not in a good place': 22 Tulsa County ZIP codes in severe COVID-19 risk on Health Department alert map

More than half of Tulsa County ZIP codes now are in the red category for severe risk of COVID-19 spread on the latest Tulsa Health Department active case map.

Twenty-two ZIP codes are in red, 18 in orange (high risk), one in yellow (moderate risk) and one in green (low risk). The map, updated each Friday, is based on the 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 residents.

A week ago, nine Tulsa County ZIP codes were in the red, 28 in orange, four in yellow and one in green. In the final week of October, four were red and 29 orange.

The red level signifies "severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and testing and contact tracing capacity is strained or exceeded," according to the Tulsa Health Department.

“I think no one expected it to get this bad this quickly, but it has,” said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department. “You take the flu on top of that, and I don’t want to sugarcoat it: We’re not in a good place.”

Dart called it disconcerting to see so much red, which shows that the novel coronavirus is transmitting freely.