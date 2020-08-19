Local activists gathered Wednesday afternoon to rally in support of the U.S. Postal Service, a constitutionally mandated service, in light of efforts to dismantle the agency.
The initiatives implemented at the USPS are broadly seen as anti-democratic.
"There's going to be a surge for this election for mail-in (and) absentee ballots," Apollonia Piña, an organizer of the demonstration, said. "We need it to be working more efficiently, not less efficiently."
Demonstrators lined West Third Street, which runs along the north side of the downtown USPS post office. They displayed yellow umbrellas upon which messages of support had been written. Two demonstrators taped signs along the post office's fence, one of which read "Defend the Vote." About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were about 10 people lining the street.
Postal and poll workers anticipate widespread mail-based voting this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19, as of Wednesday, has killed more than 172,000 U.S. residents since late February. In mid-August, USPS officials warned states that it cannot guarantee ballots cast by mail would be delivered on time for the November election.
Piña, who works and studies in the health care field, said that the intentional slow-downs at the postal service is also affecting on-time delivery of life-saving medications to rural residents. Some patients with diabetes, who live in the northeast Oklahoma region, have told her they are already rationing their insulin, a medication that is carefully dosed based on individual patient needs.
USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy initiated several efforts at the postal service. He eliminated most overtime, imposed transportation restrictions, had mail-processing equipment removed, and reduced the use of that equipment. Several postal drop-off boxes have been removed.
Piña said the drop-off boxes have largely been removed from neighborhoods predominantly populated by people of color or of a lower socioeconomic status. Mail-processing machines have been removed from Tulsa, Public Radio Tulsa reports.
DeJoy, a donor to President Donald Trump and a retired logistics executive, took over the role of postmaster general in June. DeJoy on Sunday announced that he would suspend several of his initiatives, after many of the initiatives had been implemented, in response to widespread public outcry. DeJoy is set to testify Friday at the U.S. Senate. More than 20 states have filed lawsuits or announced their intention to sue in response to the changes.
DeJoy's Sunday statement did not specify whether mail-sorting options would be restored.
Jimmy Peterson, one of the organizers and a member of local political group Tulsa Anti-Racist Action, said they came out to the downtown post office to demonstrate their support for USPS, its workers and mail-based voting. Demonstrators chanted messages of support for postal workers as they drove by.
"He (President Donald Trump) has in every way admitted he is trying to sway the election and he's trying to attack the postal service, which is something ... nearly all Americans depend on no matter what, whether or not they realize," Peterson said.
President Trump has complained for some time about mail-based voting, and the efforts undertaken by DeJoy are largely thought to be an attack on mail-in voting. Trump requested an absentee ballot to vote in the Florida primary election.
Trump has previously said that blocking cash infusions to the postal service would stymie mail-in voting efforts. He also made statements that he was blocking emergency aid to the USPS and acknowledged that he wanted to curtail election mail operations.