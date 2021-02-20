'We have bills to pay, too': Rental assistance programs aim to help Tulsa landlords, not just tenants

Once in four decades as a Tulsa landlord, Robert Mogelnicki reached the point in the eviction process where sheriff's deputies arrived to remove a tenant forcibly. People almost always leave voluntarily long before the situation goes that far.

In this case, the tenant had five kids and no money. And nowhere else to go.

“To be honest, I just couldn’t do it,” Mogelnicki says. “When the sheriff got there, I said, ‘OK, well, we’ll figure it out.’”

That doesn’t mean, however, that tenants deserve all the sympathy in every eviction, Mogelnicki told the Tulsa World recently. Especially with the economic impact of COVID-19 and a federal moratorium on most evictions, landlords often get portrayed as “the bad guy” when it’s the tenant who is breaking a contract by not paying the agreed-upon rent, he said.

“We have bills to pay, too,” said Mogelnicki, who began investing in rental houses in the early 1980s, but has sold off nearly all of his properties in recent years. “We have mortgages and taxes and financial obligations of our own. When that rent is not coming in, it’s not fair to us.”