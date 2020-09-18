‘We found your dad’: Son of late Tulsa pilot lost in Vietnam recalls hearing those words after 50 years, final closure through DNA

Although it honored his father’s memory well enough, the bronze marker never held much meaning for Ron Scott.
“My mother had it placed there at the cemetery, and she wanted it relocated to next to her grave when she died,” he said.
“But Dad wasn’t there,” he added. “So I just never really cared to visit it.”
That all changed three years ago.
More than 50 years after Air Force Col. Martin Ronald Scott of Tulsa was declared missing in action in Vietnam, his recently recovered and identified remains were buried with the existing marker at Claremore’s Woodlawn Cemetery.
“I bet I’ve been 10 or 15 times since. Just to go and be with him,” said Ron, who lives in Claremore.
Given the details that were known, it was largely assumed all those years his father was dead, he said.
But before 2017, the family could never be 100% sure.
Scott, who reflected on the experience in advance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, said that’s a difficult position.
“As time passed, different scenarios would play out in my head,” he said. “I would think maybe he was still alive and would come back to us.”
Man of the house
Having grown up with brothers, Martin Scott was clearly enjoying having boys of his own.
“He always played with us,” said Ron, the oldest of his parents’ three sons. “He was into having fun and playing pranks.”
At the same time, his dad was a disciplinarian, he added.
Military life likely developed that side of him, along with his belief in chain of command.
Ron received a lesson in the latter just before his father left for Vietnam.
Taking his 11-year-old son aside, Martin told him, as the oldest, he was “man of the house” while he was gone.
“We just didn’t know it was permanent,” Ron said, adding that those were his father’s last words to him.
Martin Scott, known to many as “Scottie,” had grown up in Tulsa and was a graduate of Webster High School.
He was a state champion wrestler there, then was part of a national championship wrestling team at the University of Oklahoma.
He joined the Air Force in 1954.
But 12 years into his chosen career, it came to an abrupt and untimely end.
On March 15, 1966, Martin, 34, was flying an F-4C during an attack on a convoy when the aircraft was hit by enemy fire.
With witness reports of an explosion and no parachutes or emergency signals, it was surmised that neither Martin nor his copilot, Peter Stewart, had survived.
But officials couldn’t say so conclusively.
Ron recalls how the family, living in California then before returning to Oklahoma, received the news.
A car stopped in front of their house, and a chaplain, a commanding officer and one of the squadron wives got out.
His mother told him to go outside.
“I went for a walk,” Ron said. “I gave them about 15 minutes, then I went back.”
That’s when he learned that his dad was missing, he said.
‘Hopeful for a long time’
Ron said his mother deserves all the credit for holding the family together.
Ozella Scott had her ups and downs, raising three sons as a single mom, he said. But she did the best she could.
Although people encouraged her to marry again, she never did, Ron said.
“It wasn’t what she wanted,” he said. “She wanted to be his wife forever.”
“And I think she was hopeful for a long time that he might come back to us,” Ron added.
“But eventually, in the 1990s, she seemed resigned that he wasn’t.”
By then, pretty much everyone had accepted it, he said.
Still, before 2017, the definitive proof was lacking.
Scott remembers getting the call that changed everything.
“We found your dad,” he was told.
“It was kind of a shocker to hear those words.”
Over the years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency had been working diligently to recover and identify remains of lost American airmen.
Martin’s identification was made possible through a mitochondrial DNA match to his sister.
Importantly, his remains had been recovered from near the reported crash site, meaning he had not been taken captive.
That had been a fear of Ron’s for many years — that his father might’ve become a prisoner of war.
He met pilots who were former POWS.
“I heard all the horror stories,” he said. “One I met committed suicide later. Two others, they clearly were not the same.”
“I’m so glad to know my dad did not have to go through that,” he added.
Sadly, the announcement of Martin’s recovery and ID came too late for some.
Ron’s mother Ozella died in 2005. His aunt, Patricia Daniels, who provided the DNA, also died before learning the results.
‘Your own peace of mind’
Ron’s wife, Tricia Scott, believes the tragedy of his past helped make her husband the man he is.
For that, she is thankful.
The couple raised four daughters, and “he was just a wonderful father,” she said.
“They are all grown now, but he is still very close with each. I think some of that is because he lost his own dad.”
Finally being able to bury his father, she said, helped Ron sort through some conflicting emotions.
“I think there’s definitely more of a peace about him,” Tricia said. “I know he never anticipated this happening in his lifetime, if ever.”
Ron said he feels for families who have to go through an MIA experience.
Unfortunately, there’s no “fix all” advice, he said.
At 12, he didn’t “have a clue what to think,” and just reacted to how his mother was feeling, he said.
Eventually, as an adult, he convinced himself that his father was dead — and that it was for the best.
“That way he didn’t have to suffer anymore,” he said.
For families of MIAs, “each person has to deal with it in your own way,” Ron said.
“But you need to come to some kind of closure for your own peace of mind.”
As for his own newfound peace, it’s affirmed in his more frequent visits the cemetery.
“He’s there now,” Ron said of his father’s bronze marker. “That makes all the difference.”
