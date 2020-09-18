‘We found your dad’: Son of late Tulsa pilot lost in Vietnam recalls hearing those words after 50 years, final closure through DNA

Man of the house

Having grown up with brothers, Martin Scott was clearly enjoying having boys of his own.

“He always played with us,” said Ron, the oldest of his parents’ three sons. “He was into having fun and playing pranks.”

At the same time, his dad was a disciplinarian, he added.

Military life likely developed that side of him, along with his belief in chain of command.

Ron received a lesson in the latter just before his father left for Vietnam.

Taking his 11-year-old son aside, Martin told him, as the oldest, he was “man of the house” while he was gone.

“We just didn’t know it was permanent,” Ron said, adding that those were his father’s last words to him.

Martin Scott, known to many as “Scottie,” had grown up in Tulsa and was a graduate of Webster High School.

He was a state champion wrestler there, then was part of a national championship wrestling team at the University of Oklahoma.

He joined the Air Force in 1954.

But 12 years into his chosen career, it came to an abrupt and untimely end.