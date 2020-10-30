'We are losing the battle against COVID': Oklahoma Health officials warn about COVID-19 strain on hospitals

Saint Francis Hospital in south Tulsa hit its peak of 129 COVID-19 patients last week, according to a news release from Saint Francis Health System CEO Jake Henry Jr.

"In March, April and May, when people took to heart the simple recommendations to flatten the curve our highest census number was 55," Henry said. "We are more than double that now. Our ask is the same as it was then, it’s still a simple request…wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

"What we are seeing now isn’t sustainable. We’re headed in the wrong direction and the only way to course correct is if we start working together—again.”

Dart said the rising hospitalization numbers particularly concern him as temperatures drop and the state enters flu season.

"The warning signs are everywhere, please don’t pretend this isn’t real; be safe, be smart," Dart said. "We are entering a new and scary phase of COVID and we have to unite against this virus.

"The bottom line is that the more people an infected individual interacts with and the longer that interaction lasts, the greater the risk for spreading COVID-19 becomes."