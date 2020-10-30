'We are losing the battle against COVID': Oklahoma Health officials warn about COVID-19 strain on hospitals

Public health experts are expressing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic's continued strain on Oklahoma hospitals.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said in a news release Friday they have identified a consistent factor in COVID-19's spread with small indoor gatherings, and they're swamping healthcare infrastructure.
“I have concerns about groups of people gathering indoors for prolonged lengths of time,” Dart said. “We are losing the battle against COVID in Oklahoma, in both rural and metropolitan areas. As cases continue to rise, increases in hospitalizations and deaths always follow this type of surge.”
The Tulsa Health Department is advising against any gatherings of more than 10 people and that everyone in smaller gatherings socially distance and mask up. Those indoor gatherings have been identified as a "common source of transmission" for COVID-19, according to a news release.
The continued spread from indoor gatherings has area hospitals approaching a tipping point. Lynn Sund, interim Oklahoma State University Medical Center administrator, said in a news release the hospital has had to again increase its COVID-19 bed capacity.
Since Sept. 1, OSU Medical Center has dedicated 25% of medical surgical, progressive care and ICU staffed inpatient beds to COVID-19 patients. An October surge has reportedly forced the facility to expand to 30% of all inpatient beds to COVID-19.
Saint Francis Hospital in south Tulsa hit its peak of 129 COVID-19 patients last week, according to a news release from Saint Francis Health System CEO Jake Henry Jr.
"In March, April and May, when people took to heart the simple recommendations to flatten the curve our highest census number was 55," Henry said. "We are more than double that now. Our ask is the same as it was then, it’s still a simple request…wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
"What we are seeing now isn’t sustainable. We’re headed in the wrong direction and the only way to course correct is if we start working together—again.”
Dart said the rising hospitalization numbers particularly concern him as temperatures drop and the state enters flu season.
"The warning signs are everywhere, please don’t pretend this isn’t real; be safe, be smart," Dart said. "We are entering a new and scary phase of COVID and we have to unite against this virus.
"The bottom line is that the more people an infected individual interacts with and the longer that interaction lasts, the greater the risk for spreading COVID-19 becomes."
