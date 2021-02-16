Water storage levels low as Tulsa crews work on 120 active water main breaks

Rumors that the city of Tulsa is going to shut off the water supply citywide are "absolutely not true," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
However, an "unprecedented" 120 water main breaks around the city, as well as customers' letting faucets drip or flow to keep their water from freezing, have reduced the levels in the city's water storage tanks, and, as a result, some areas of the city will be temporarily without water service, the mayor's post and a city press release announced.
The city said the low levels could compromise "emergent public safety and healthcare needs" and that to address the issues, 35 crews are working to address the water main breaks.
The typical response to waterline breaks is to partially close water valves so customers can still receive water at diminished volumes and pressures, the city said. Due to the low storage levels, though, the crews will have to fully close valves to prevent additional water loss from the storage tanks. This change in procedures will begin immediately, the city said in a press release Tuesday night.
Bynum said in his post that "the normal practice of keeping water flowing through broken lines is not sustainable in this environment. With 120 different active water line breaks (as of tonight), too much of our water storage is being depleted by leakage."
But "unless you have a break in the water line serving your area, this won’t impact you," Bynum said.
Only residents whose waterlines are being repaired will see service interruptions as crews work to repair those lines, the city reiterated.
The city said it can't provide repair times due to the number of breaks, but it said all available crews are in the field working "around the clock to repair as many breaks as possible" to allow storage levels to rise.
The city asks residents and businesses to help conserve water, keep faucet drips "very slow" and be patient as crews work to make repairs.
The number of broken waterlines in this short amount of time is more than the city has seen in its history, the city said.
A list of Tulsa's active waterline breaks can be found at cityoftulsa.org/breakboard.
In his Facebook post, Bynum said that although not all Tulsa residents will be affected, all residents can help alleviate the problem by:
"1. Please be prepared in case your water line does break. Have water stored for your use in case your line is shut down for repair.
"2. Help conserve our water while these lines are being repaired by keeping faucet drips very slow.
"3. If you see water line repair crews out there working, please thank them. They are having to do a difficult, wet job in terrible weather conditions — and they’re working as quickly as they can to get each line fixed."
