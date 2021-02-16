Water storage levels low as Tulsa crews work on 120 active water main breaks

But "unless you have a break in the water line serving your area, this won’t impact you," Bynum said.

Only residents whose waterlines are being repaired will see service interruptions as crews work to repair those lines, the city reiterated.

The city said it can't provide repair times due to the number of breaks, but it said all available crews are in the field working "around the clock to repair as many breaks as possible" to allow storage levels to rise.

The city asks residents and businesses to help conserve water, keep faucet drips "very slow" and be patient as crews work to make repairs.

The number of broken waterlines in this short amount of time is more than the city has seen in its history, the city said.

A list of Tulsa's active waterline breaks can be found at cityoftulsa.org/breakboard.

In his Facebook post, Bynum said that although not all Tulsa residents will be affected, all residents can help alleviate the problem by:

"1. Please be prepared in case your water line does break. Have water stored for your use in case your line is shut down for repair.