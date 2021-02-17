Water station for residents without water to open Thursday at Expo Square

The city of Tulsa is opening a water station Thursday for residents whose water has been shut off due to waterline breaks.

As crews continue to work on more than 140 waterline breaks caused by below-freezing temperatures, the city, in coordination with Tulsa County and Expo Square, is opening a water station Thursday morning at the River Spirit Expo, 4145 E. 21st St., city officials announced Wednesday night.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, residents can obtain water at the station by entering the south main lobby at Gate 2. Parking will be available near the Golden Driller, officials said.

Residents will have to take their own water containers.

On Tuesday night, the city announced that residents who were experiencing waterline breaks would see service interruptions as the city worked to replenish water storage levels needed for emergencies.

Roughly 1,300 residents and 43 businesses had water shut off as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.