Water out in parts of Broken Arrow for 12-24 hours due to water line break, city says

Water is out in parts of Broken Arrow for 12 to 24 hours due to a water line break, the city said.

"Due to a water line break on New Orleans St. between Olive and Aspen avenues, customers will be without water for 12-24 hours," the city said in a Facebook post.

"We will keep you updated as progress is made. Thank you for your patience."

Some customers in the city of more than 100,000 people reported on the city's social media that they have water but that it is brown. Other areas of the city are not affected.

