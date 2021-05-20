Water cutoff looms for south Tulsa apartment residents; management owes more than $100k to city

Residents at a south Tulsa apartment complex will soon be without running water if the property's owners don't pay up more than $100,000 in overdue bills.

The city of Tulsa said it plans to park a water truck in the parking lot of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments, 6000 S. Memorial Dr., on Wednesday for residents' use if the dues are not paid by the due date: Tuesday, May 25.

Residents say the complex's management office has been deserted. The Tulsa World's attempted call to the office could not be completed.

Apartment residents who wished to remain unidentified said a portion of their rent is supposed to pay for water services, so they're confused as to how the property is so far behind in dues.

Some residents are trying to cut their lease short to move out before the water cutoff date, but there is no management to contact, they said.

The complex was built in 1972 and has nearly 600 units. Tulsa County Assessor property records show a New Jersey-based company called CiTYR currently owns the property, but a phone call to the company rang through to a company called 3 Points Realty Partners based at the same address.