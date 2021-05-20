Water cutoff looms for south Tulsa apartment residents; management owes more than $100k to city

Residents at a south Tulsa apartment complex will soon be without running water if the property's owners don't pay up more than $100,000 in overdue bills.
The city of Tulsa said it plans to park a water truck in the parking lot of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments, 6000 S. Memorial Dr., on Wednesday for residents' use if the dues are not paid by the due date: Tuesday, May 25.
Residents say the complex's management office has been deserted. The Tulsa World's attempted call to the office could not be completed.
Apartment residents who wished to remain unidentified said a portion of their rent is supposed to pay for water services, so they're confused as to how the property is so far behind in dues.
Some residents are trying to cut their lease short to move out before the water cutoff date, but there is no management to contact, they said.
The complex was built in 1972 and has nearly 600 units. Tulsa County Assessor property records show a New Jersey-based company called CiTYR currently owns the property, but a phone call to the company rang through to a company called 3 Points Realty Partners based at the same address.
A woman who answered the phone declined to answer questions about the situation, including whether the company owns the property, and said someone who knows "details" would give the Tulsa World a call. The paper has not received a call as of Thursday.
The company's website lists Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments on its portfolio.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city received an "inadequate" payment for water service at the complex on May 4, which predates the cyber attack that has delayed most online city services. Brooks did not know what made the payment inadequate.
"The Vista property owners currently owe more than $100,000 for multiple months of accumulated unpaid water bills," Brooks said in a statement. "As a result, on May 26, water will be cut off at the facility."
"Water will be restored to the complex when payment is made in full."
Brooks said the city has been in contact with the property's owner, who told staff payment would be mailed May 20.