Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: breezy, cooler day ahead

Today temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees cooler with a north wind at 10-15 mph. We will see clearing skies today as well. With dry conditions and strong winds today, there is also an increased fire danger. Highs for Wednesday through the remainder of the work week will be in the 60s. By Saturday morning our overnight lows may be cool enough that a frost could form in some spots across the state. For the weekend the temperatures will jump back into the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Next chance for rain returns by Monday next week.