Watch Now: Wild horses, burros adopted in Inola

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management hosted an adoption event for wild horses and burros Friday and Saturday at the Riverbend Arena in Inola.

As part of efforts to find good homes for the 120 animals, the agency offered up to $1,000 to incentivize the adoption of the untrained horses and burros.

Patrons view wild horses and burros during a wild horse and burro adoption event Friday, March 25, 2022 in Inola Okla. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.

The animals, adult and yearling horses and burros, once roamed free on public lands in the West. The Bureau of Land Management conducts inspections within six months as part of the Adoption Incentive Program. Since 1971, the agency has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country. A minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal is required in addition to other basic necessities.

A wild horse rests its head on another wild horse's back during a wild horse and burro adoption event Friday, March 25, 2022 in Inola Okla. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.

 

