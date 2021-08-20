 Skip to main content
Watch Now: What have Oklahoma health leaders said so far about COVID-19 booster shots?
Watch Now: What have Oklahoma health leaders said so far about COVID-19 booster shots?

Aug. 19, 2021 video. Oklahoma State Health Department deputy commissioner Keith Reed answers questions about COVID-19 booster shots

The state is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with clinical guidance on COVID-19 booster shots.

Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed on Thursday answered questions about the COVID-19 booster shots, from how many will be administered, when the rollout is expected and where people can find information on their previous vaccine dates.

