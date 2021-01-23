Watch Now: Wendell Franklin reflects on first year as Tulsa's police chief

Striving to meet that goal, the chief is also developing the department’s public-facing Communications Unit, giving its members direct access to him for more effective information sharing and creating a nonsworn position for an employee with media experience to increase the Police Department’s positive presence in the social sphere.

“People need to see us as what we are,” he said. “We’re human. We are going to make mistakes, but we are just men and women who chose to live in this little piece of land on the map called Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we chose this profession because we have servant hearts and want to help and protect.

“Those tough decisions and tough calls that have to be made — somebody has to make them, and that’s what law enforcement does.

“It’s important for people just to see us as part of the community, because I think at times it’s lost, and people think that we’re robots or that we don’t have feelings or that we are not invested in this community, but we are totally invested. Our families live here, our kids go to schools here and we want nothing but for this community to thrive. That’s why it’s important to bring that spotlight to our officers.”