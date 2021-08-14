Watch now: 'We owe it to the people resting here': Ceremony at Civil War veteran's grave marks forgotten cemetery

The soldier at the far end of the line was named Calvin Osborne, a 59-year-old U.S. government attorney, but he was playing the part of Pvt. William Lacy Sr.

Lacy was a 15-year-old slave when he met his wife while delivering goods to a Muscogee village in what was then Indian Territory. They ran off together to Kansas, where Lacy could live in freedom. But he soon returned to Indian Territory with the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry in 1864.

Osborne, the re-enactor who played Lacy this weekend, grew up in Tulsa but now lives in Washington, D.C., where he serves as president of the Black Civil War reenactment group, Company B. Over the years, Obsorne has “fought” in about 150 battle reenactments across the country. But his interest in the hobby had never been personal. It was sparked simply by a movie from 1989, “Glory,” about one of the Union Army’s first Black regiments.

Last year, however, Osborne discovered that one of his ancestors had actually fought in the Civil War. And on Saturday, he was playing the role of his own great-great-grandfather.

“He didn’t have to fight. He already has his freedom,” said Osborne, who has now done extensive research on Pvt. Lacy’s life. “He enlisted because he wanted to fight for the other slaves, for all the slaves, for their freedom.”