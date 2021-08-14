Watch now: 'We owe it to the people resting here': Ceremony at Civil War veteran's grave marks forgotten cemetery

A couple of years ago, the crowd would have been standing knee-deep in grass and poison ivy, the gravestones hidden behind overgrown bushes and the entrance blocked by old tires and garbage.
“People were using it as a dump,” Rhonda Grayson said Saturday morning, standing near the front gate at the old Thomas Smith Cemetery in Broken Arrow. “Can you believe that?”
Clean up efforts started with people who just happened to live in the area, west of the Creek Turnpike on 41st Street, and felt heartbroken to see graves so neglected. More than a century old, the cemetery served Muscogee Nation freedmen and their descendants, including veterans of the Civil War.
“It’s our duty and responsibility to take care of this hallowed ground,” Grayson said.
When cleaning up the cemetery proved to be too big a job for a small number of neighborhood volunteers, they contacted Grayson as the leader of the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band. Now the grass now been mowed, the trash removed and the trees cut back.
A small crowd gathered Saturday morning while a formation of Civil War re-enactors, dressed in the dark blue uniform of the Union Army, marched into cemetery and came to a halt near a newly placed grave marker.
They fixed bayonets, aimed their muzzle-loaded rifles at the sky, and fired a 12-gun salute that echoed through the adjacent housing development.
The soldier at the far end of the line was named Calvin Osborne, a 59-year-old U.S. government attorney, but he was playing the part of Pvt. William Lacy Sr.
Lacy was a 15-year-old slave when he met his wife while delivering goods to a Muscogee village in what was then Indian Territory. They ran off together to Kansas, where Lacy could live in freedom. But he soon returned to Indian Territory with the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry in 1864.
Osborne, the re-enactor who played Lacy this weekend, grew up in Tulsa but now lives in Washington, D.C., where he serves as president of the Black Civil War reenactment group, Company B. Over the years, Obsorne has “fought” in about 150 battle reenactments across the country. But his interest in the hobby had never been personal. It was sparked simply by a movie from 1989, “Glory,” about one of the Union Army’s first Black regiments.
Last year, however, Osborne discovered that one of his ancestors had actually fought in the Civil War. And on Saturday, he was playing the role of his own great-great-grandfather.
“He didn’t have to fight. He already has his freedom,” said Osborne, who has now done extensive research on Pvt. Lacy’s life. “He enlisted because he wanted to fight for the other slaves, for all the slaves, for their freedom.”
Lacy survived the war and returned to Oklahoma to take advantage of the Muscogee Nation allotments. He had several children before dying in 1914 and being buried at the Thomas Smith Cemetery.
Osborne put a new marker on the grave to replace a broken one. And Saturday’s brief dedication ceremony, involving family members, re-enactors and freedmen groups, marked a new beginning for the old graveyard.
Parts of it still look overgrown and many of the gravestones are still broken or missing. But cemetery is no longer forgotten, and never will be again, Grayson said.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” she said, “but we owe it to the people who are resting here.”