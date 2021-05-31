Watch Now: 'We haven't forgotten': More than 400 boots line Centennial park for third annual Memorial Day display

Another year; an additional nineteen pairs of empty combat boots to arrange on the lawn at Centennial Park.
The pairs joined the about 400 others at the Memorial Day Field of Heroes this weekend as the United States approaches the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Although some submitted boots represent deceased veterans of other wars, almost every pair represents an Oklahoman lost in combat during the war on terror.
"You don't really hear about it that much anymore," said Joshua Stark, past commander of Tulsa VFW Post 577. "The war's really gotten quiet, but we are still taking casualties."
There is not yet a permanent memorial for those lost in the war, Starks said, so he and Shannon Lucas, a support coordinator for Survivor Outreach Services Oklahoma, felt compelled to create a place where family members and veterans could grieve their losses during Memorial Day.
"We wanted a place for post 9/11 veterans to be able call their own, and for the community to understand exactly what the global war on terrorism in the last 20 years — what that cost Oklahoma," Starks said. "It's a high toll."
It's the third year Post 577 has partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to erect the display, and although the boots are empty, they fill a place in the hearts of those who come to recognize their loved ones.
Gold Star families, as they call them, are able to visit the display over the weekend to tie a crocheted poppy to their loved ones' boots, signifying that they visited to pay their respects, and fellow veterans are afforded a place to drop coins in commemoration of their former comrades.
Visitors and families come from across the state and out-of-state to ensure their loved one is recognized, Starks said; some in the dead of night, and some in the middle of the day.
"I don't think that these families and these veterans would come to this place if they didn't need to grieve, so it allows them that venue to do that in a safe place," Starks said.
Organizers hosted a public dedication Saturday for the display, which is located right across the street from Post 577, 1109 E 6th St., though it typically stands from Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.
With all the other commemorative events going on this weekend, Starks said he was grateful there was still such support for the display.
"With our military families and our Gold Star families, that empty chair is all year long," he said. "It's Memorial Day everyday for them. But this is the day; this weekend is that weekend in which everyone remembers their fallen soldier, they remember their sacrifice. It is important for the community to come out; it is important for us veterans to come out and say we haven't forgotten your family member."