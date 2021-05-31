Watch Now: 'We haven't forgotten': More than 400 boots line Centennial park for third annual Memorial Day display

Gold Star families, as they call them, are able to visit the display over the weekend to tie a crocheted poppy to their loved ones' boots, signifying that they visited to pay their respects, and fellow veterans are afforded a place to drop coins in commemoration of their former comrades.

Visitors and families come from across the state and out-of-state to ensure their loved one is recognized, Starks said; some in the dead of night, and some in the middle of the day.

"I don't think that these families and these veterans would come to this place if they didn't need to grieve, so it allows them that venue to do that in a safe place," Starks said.

Organizers hosted a public dedication Saturday for the display, which is located right across the street from Post 577, 1109 E 6th St., though it typically stands from Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.

With all the other commemorative events going on this weekend, Starks said he was grateful there was still such support for the display.