Watch Now: 'We are witnesses': Soil collection at Standpipe Hill memorializes unknown victims; honors survivors, Black veterans

“These jars today are symbolic in a lot of ways," said Kiara Boone of the Equal Justice Initiative. "They are symbolic of those whose deaths we know of and they are symbolic of those whose deaths we only know because we understand the gravity of the violence that happened. Although the act of putting this soil in this jar may seem like a simple gesture, there is something really powerful about saying that we are witnesses of what has happened and we are committing ourselves and our communities and future generations to never forgetting what has happened in this community.

"We know that in the soil there is the sweat of those who were enslaved, we know that in the soil there is the blood of those who were the victims of racial terror violence and lynching, we know that in this soil there are the tears of those who labored under the indignation and humiliation of Jim Crowe segregation, but in this soil there’s also hope. There’s also the opportunity for new life and new beginning and commitment.”

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Oklahoma's adjutant general, embodied the latter sentiment while finishing his speech by offering an apology on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard to Fletcher and Van Ellis.