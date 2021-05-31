 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: 'We are witnesses': Soil collection at Standpipe Hill memorializes unknown victims; honors survivors, Black veterans
0 comments

Watch Now: 'We are witnesses': Soil collection at Standpipe Hill memorializes unknown victims; honors survivors, Black veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One hundred years ago, May 31 was a Tuesday, and Race Massacre survivors Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis were sound asleep in their beds. 

“Then came the shrillness of the dark of the night; pierced by violence and hatefulness,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. 

A white mob had descended upon the siblings' community, and the then-7-year-old and infant were snatched up by family, forced to flee their home. 

Now 107 and 100, Fletcher and Van Ellis were honored Monday at Standpipe Hill in the historic Greenwood District as community members gathered to memorialize the unknown victims of the violence and honor the Black patriots who fought for their country even as their country oppressed them. 

Two days of sun gave way to a solemn gray overcast Monday morning as the crowd gathered at the historical marker, which had been adorned with bountiful arrangements of peonies, roses, delphinium and more by the Wild Mother, a collaborative studio based in Oklahoma City. 

The sweet smell of the flowers mixed with the speakers' poignant speeches created an atmosphere fitting for the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition memorial service, during which attendees were invited to scoop soil from the hill into six jars representing the documented unknown victims of the massacre. 

“These jars today are symbolic in a lot of ways," said Kiara Boone of the Equal Justice Initiative. "They are symbolic of those whose deaths we know of and they are symbolic of those whose deaths we only know because we understand the gravity of the violence that happened. Although the act of putting this soil in this jar may seem like a simple gesture, there is something really powerful about saying that we are witnesses of what has happened and we are committing ourselves and our communities and future generations to never forgetting what has happened in this community.

"We know that in the soil there is the sweat of those who were enslaved, we know that in the soil there is the blood of those who were the victims of racial terror violence and lynching, we know that in this soil there are the tears of those who labored under the indignation and humiliation of Jim Crowe segregation, but in this soil there’s also hope. There’s also the opportunity for new life and new beginning and commitment.”

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Oklahoma's adjutant general, embodied the latter sentiment while finishing his speech by offering an apology on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard to Fletcher and Van Ellis. 

"We can debate what the Guard did 100 years ago, but there’s no room to debate what the Guard did not do," Thompson said, gathering himself before he could be overcome with emotion.

"What the Guard didn’t do was protect this community. What the Guard didn’t do is save your house from being burned to the ground. What the Guard didn’t do is save businesses from being burned. And we didn’t stop you from fleeing here for your life ... so, because I am the adjutant general today, and I do represent the Guard, and you are here as representatives of that horrific event, I want to give you my heartfelt and most sincere apology for our unwillingness to do the right thing 100 years ago."

The apology was met with applause and tears from the crowd. 

Jackson Lee also dared to utter a word she said many in power don't seem to want to hear: reparations. Drawing attention to American history, she reminded listeners of the complete obliteration of Europe during World War II, in which Van Ellis fought, and how the U.S. passed the Marshall Plan to rebuild the nations. 

Reparations, she said, are consistent with "patriotic traditions," and she and others intend to move legislation on the floor of the House in June reflective of the belief.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a musical group turned sorrows into dancing with traditional drumming and singing before rain began to fall. 

Van Ellis smiled as he was wheeled through the parted crowd, bouncing his shoulders up and down to the beat. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News