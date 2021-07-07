Watch Now: Water to stay on at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments — for now

The remaining tenants at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments will be able to flush their toilets and take showers for the foreseeable future.
The apartment complex near 61st Street and Memorial Drive paid a portion of its $108,582 past due water bill Wednesday, the day before the city was set to shut off service.
That solves one problem. But after a weekend of unwanted publicity, Vista Shadow Mountain is facing heightened scrutiny.
The Fire Department, Health Department and Working in Neighborhoods — the city’s code enforcement arm — all sent inspectors to the apartment complex Wednesday.
“I think they are responding to the fact that a city councilor has been up there with these outreach teams and has seen the photos that the media has sent out,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright.
Wright, District 79 state Rep. Melissa Provenzano and housing advocates led by Housing Solutions spent hours Saturday visiting with tenants and offering assistance. The timing of the visit was intentional: Approximately 50 residents at the south Tulsa apartment complex were notified June 2 that they needed to relocate by the end of the month because their units were deemed uninhabitable.
“As we have been up there to get eyes on what is going on and to talk to the residents about what is going on, the needs have become more and more apparent,” Wright said.
On Wednesday authorities began chronicling those needs. A Working in Neighborhoods employee, using a list of residents who told Housing Solutions they’d like to have their apartments inspected, began examining units.
WIN supervisor Brent Pitchford said the list has about 20 names but that the city has been able to confirm only two inspection requests. Those inspections were conducted Wednesday, with violations found at each unit.
“For us to do an interior inspection, we either have to have the permission of the landlord/owner or the tenant has to give us permission,” Pitchford said.
The city’s standards for residential and commercial properties are spelled out in Titles 24 and 55 of the city's codes.
Title 24 is the nuisance code. It deals with such things as high grass, weeds, debris and unsecured structures. Title 55 covers general living standards and touches on everything from how the electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems work to whether the walls, doors and windows are in good, safe condition.
WIN’s inspections Wednesday were focused on the general living conditions codified in Title 55.
Pitchford said the only way the city can shut down an entire apartment complex is if it has lost water or power.
“If they don’t pay their water (bill), we would issue a blanket notice,” he said. “It would list the violation of the code for not having water, and that would spin off that the property is unfit for human occupancy.”
For now, Vista Shadow Mountain has avoided that fate. But other problems persist.
Wright said the apartment complex is now on fire watch, a designation that requires the property to monitor for fires 24/7.
“Because they (city officials) have determined that it is in such a state that if something were to spark or smoke or whatever, that one of their people would then need to contact the Fire Department,” Wright said. “It is a tenuous situation, so they could not even wait for a resident or a manager or something to call the Fire Department.”
Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments, 6000 S. Memorial Drive, is owned by a New Jersey-based company called CiTYR, according to Tulsa County Assessor’s Office records.
“My primary, No. 1 concern is the people that are there, the residents that are there, they are my constituents, and their health, safety and welfare is my job, obviously with a lot of partners,” Wright said. “The end game for me is that all of those residents have a healthy and safe place to live. The rest of it will work itself out.”
Vista Shadow Mountain residents needing assistance can attend a pop-up resource clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Volunteers of America Oklahoma, 9605 E. 61st St.
Vista Shadow Mountain did not return a call for comment late Wednesday.