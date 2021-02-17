Watch Now: Water levels improved as city stops leaks from some of 124 broken lines

Update (7:30 a.m. Wednesday): About 600 residences and nine businesses have been affected by water line breaks and related issues, a number expected to increase Wednesday.

Contractors are helping make repairs with 35 crews working on 124 water breaks as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

The measures taken to "valve down," or reduce water pressure, to prevent broken lines from continuing to leak has helped improve water levels at the 61st and Sheridan tank, according to Clayton Edwards, director of water and sewer for the city of Tulsa.

Once crews are able to arrive at a break, it can take four to six hours to make a repair on site. Edwards said customers could anticipate about a day having to go without water due to localized line breaks.

Edwards said those customers whose water pressure would be valved down during repairs are given notice to be able to prepare. He said no other residents should need to take measures like filling bathtubs.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said historically, Tulsans are used to being asked to consider conserving water in summer months, but "right now we're not even asking for that." He noted most people are taking care to prevent their pipes from freezing by allowing faucets to drip, and that's the right thing to do.