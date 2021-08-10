 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Vernon A.M.E. Church Rev. Robert Turner encourages COVID-19 vaccination
Aug. 9, 2021 video. Vernon AME Church pastor addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

Vernon A.M.E. Church Rev. Robert Turner participated in a Monday news conference with Tulsa Public Schools and Tulsa Health Department officials, addressing vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans and people of religious faith.

Turner said he was born in the very same Tuskegee, Alabama, hospital where a 1932 study by the U.S. Public Health Service of syphilis left Black men to suffer untreated from the disease. So lingering mistrust of the American medical system among Black Americans is particularly real to him.

And he said he worries that some religious people could mistake vaccination and mask-wearing as acts of doubt in God’s protection.

