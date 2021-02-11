Watch Now: Vaccines to open Feb. 22 for teachers, school staff along with next priority group, Oklahoma officials say

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed answers the question on Feb. 11

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said teachers and school staff would be eligible "in the next few days" for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as Oklahomans of all ages with co-morbidities.

"We have the sixth-highest percentage of all the states with people with at least one dose in the country," Stitt said as he announced he would soon move Oklahoma to the next priority group within its distribution plan.

Officials have assured pre-K-12 school staff who are not classified as teachers, such as bus drivers, that they will be covered due to their high-risk positions; about 89,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible in this category.

The comorbidities, or medical conditions that denote high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic lung, liver and renal disease, Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.

Appointments will open Feb. 22 for those next high-risk priority groups, Frye said.

"We've made significant progress in vaccinating Oklahomans over 65; we feel it is the right time to begin vaccinating more of our at-risk population," he said.