Watch Now: Vaccines to open Feb. 22 for teachers, school staff along with next priority group, Oklahoma officials say

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said teachers and school staff would be eligible "in the next few days" for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as Oklahomans of all ages with co-morbidities.
"We have the sixth-highest percentage of all the states with people with at least one dose in the country," Stitt said as he announced he would soon move Oklahoma to the next priority group within its distribution plan.
Officials have assured pre-K-12 school staff who are not classified as teachers, such as bus drivers, that they will be covered due to their high-risk positions; about 89,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible in this category.
The comorbidities, or medical conditions that denote high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic lung, liver and renal disease, Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.
Appointments will open Feb. 22 for those next high-risk priority groups, Frye said.
"We've made significant progress in vaccinating Oklahomans over 65; we feel it is the right time to begin vaccinating more of our at-risk population," he said.
Those in previous priority groups may still make appointments through the state portal, said Keith Reed, deputy health commissioner. He noted Oklahoma officials chose this "overlapping approach" intentionally.
"This ensures we maintain proper momentum while accounting for the difficulty in predicting uptake rates and possible vaccine hesitancy," Reed said.
Reed said more pandemic providers have been added in the past couple of weeks, including nearly 80 pharmacy sites. He said that expanding capability to administer vaccines helped precipitate moving into the next priority group.
"Even if you're eligible, it may take some time to get an appointment," Reed said, noting supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are still limited.
Documentation on comorbidities would not generally be required at vaccination sites, officials said. Oklahomans in this group are encouraged to register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov in the coming days.
"Be a good Oklahoman; make sure you're answering these (registration) questions honestly" and not trying to move ahead in line of truly at-risk individuals, Reed said.
He said many in this group are best served by health care providers already established as points of access for COVID-19 vaccines, so the state will begin expanding its distribution efforts with those pandemic providers.
"Hospital systems, federally qualified health care centers, pharmacies, cancer centers and dialysis centers are excellent examples of access points that serve Oklahomans with comorbidities," Reed said.
To vaccinate teachers and school staff efficiently, Reed said groundwork has begun with districts to ensure a localized-needs approach.
"Based on this information, the team will determine optimal locations to set up pods (points of distribution) in counties across the state. Starting the week of Feb. 22, we will be focusing select resources on these predetermined locations," he said of a planned two- or three-week effort.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a statement in response to the announcement.
"Our teachers and support staff deserve and need to work in a safe and secure environment. Giving them this opportunity to receive the vaccine as soon as reasonably possible is critical. While in-person school is more dependent on COVID mitigation strategies such as masks and social distancing, ensuring the vaccination of teachers is vital to keeping school doors open," she said.
Union Public Schools has been working from the start of 2020-21 to keep schools open as much as possible for in-person instruction through many staffing challenges caused by quarantines and isolation. District officials say they've been encouraging all employees to sign up on the state's vaccine portal in anticipation of greater public access to the shots.
"This is great news to hear it is coming for teachers," said district spokesman Chris Payne. "A large contingent of our teachers are very interested in getting the vaccine as soon as possible."