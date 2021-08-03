Watch Now: Vaccine-hesitant nurse now says 'it's time' after treating younger, sicker COVID patients

For the first time since the pandemic started, the rate of ICU admissions is higher for younger Oklahomans than for those 65 and older, with the ICU admission rate for COVID-positive patients age 18-35 now at an all-time high.
Professionals in the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition are saying their COVID patients now are younger than before and that those younger patients are sicker than other young patients had been in the past. And in some cases, younger patients are dying, they said.
Grace Zieba, an emergency room nurse with Integris Grove Hospital, said she was among those who resisted getting vaccinated for scientific reasons. She said she felt young and healthy, but treating gravely ill patients younger and healthier than she is finally persuaded her to get the shot.
“I’m not ready for it to give me the fight of my life,” Zieba said.
For the increasing numbers of COVID patients in Oklahoma, most of whom are infected with the highly transmissible delta variant, it’s too late for the vaccine to help. Delta is now causing community spread similar to what the state saw during vaccine rollouts.
And Dr. Mary Clarke of the Oklahoma State Medical Association warns that we are about to hear more about another variant, gamma, which research may be indicating is even better at spreading and causing breakthrough infections than delta.
The message for vaccine-hesitant Oklahomans like her is now clear, Zieba said: “It’s time to be vaccinated.”
Regardless of whether the gamma variant turns out to be worse than delta, high community spread and low vaccination rates in Oklahoma and surrounding states means the next, worse mutation of the novel coronavirus is likely happening right now, Dr. David Kendrick said.
“We had a report today of a new variant, and those variants are going to continue to come at us until we get the ability for people to be infected minimized,” said Kendrick, founder of MyHealth network.
“For long-term survival, we’ve got to figure out how to get the variants rate reduced, which means fewer people being infected.”
Data he presented Tuesday show a trend toward younger patients needing hospital treatment for COVID, with a nearly 20% test positivity rate statewide.
With an increase in the number of younger people getting infected comes a new wave of COVID cases across all age groups, Kendrick said, with this peak already surpassing the spring “back to school” spike, as well as the peak in July 2020.
“We’ve blown past that … and are continuing toward this higher peak,” he said, forecasting the new wave of cases to reach November-December 2020 levels.
Those spikes all coincided with strains on hospital resources, a trend now getting national attention again as point-in-time reports of full intensive care units at Oklahoma hospitals are growing more frequent.
An Oklahoma Hospital Association leader says exact data on ICU beds hasn’t been reported daily since May, when Gov. Kevin Stitt lifted the state of emergency he had issued in March 2020, though hospitals aren’t ready to go back to that level of communication with state health officials. Instead, health care executives are working on a new system to help Oklahoma hospitals communicate directly with one another.
“Mostly we probably need to know where there are beds available,” Lawanna Halstead said, noting that the report would not be public.
Halstead, vice president of quality and clinical initiatives for the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said state Health Commissioner Lance Frye has indicated that a federal emergency order covers hospitals’ needs to shift resources to address capacity issues.
At this time, a state emergency order would still be helpful, Clarke said, to allow public school districts more freedom to require masks. She said health care leaders’ talks with the governor and legislators about Senate Bill 658, a new law that bars school districts from mandating mask-wearing without a public health emergency order by the governor, have yielded no movement.
“Right now, we don’t think there will be any changes to the state law” that precludes mask mandates at schools without a public state of emergency, Clarke said.
Kendrick noted that the pediatric population also has health risks besides COVID, as children are filling up ICU beds now with a “somewhat out-of-season outbreak” of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
“COVID is a layer on top of everything else,” he said, “so anywhere we had capacity issues before is going to be exacerbated by this current situation.”