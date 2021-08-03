Watch Now: Vaccine-hesitant nurse now says 'it's time' after treating younger, sicker COVID patients

For the first time since the pandemic started, the rate of ICU admissions is higher for younger Oklahomans than for those 65 and older, with the ICU admission rate for COVID-positive patients age 18-35 now at an all-time high.

Professionals in the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition are saying their COVID patients now are younger than before and that those younger patients are sicker than other young patients had been in the past. And in some cases, younger patients are dying, they said.

Grace Zieba, an emergency room nurse with Integris Grove Hospital, said she was among those who resisted getting vaccinated for scientific reasons. She said she felt young and healthy, but treating gravely ill patients younger and healthier than she is finally persuaded her to get the shot.

“I’m not ready for it to give me the fight of my life,” Zieba said.

For the increasing numbers of COVID patients in Oklahoma, most of whom are infected with the highly transmissible delta variant, it’s too late for the vaccine to help. Delta is now causing community spread similar to what the state saw during vaccine rollouts.