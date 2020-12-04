 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Up With Trees installs 'Tree of Triumph' in Greenwood

Watch Now: Up With Trees installs 'Tree of Triumph' in Greenwood

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Up With Trees planted a “Tree of Triumph” and installed a historic marker Thursday in the Historic Greenwood District near Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street.

Up With Trees is helping revitalize the district ahead of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with work that includes removal of unhealthy and decaying trees, fence line cleanup, pruning of mature trees along Greenwood Avenue and planting of new trees.

Grant funding for the work is being provided by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and ONEOK.

Tulsa Race Massacre timeline: This is what happened in 1921

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News