Watch Now: Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' steam locomotive makes Oklahoma stops

Some organizations, like the Tulsa Model A club, used the locomotive's arrival as an outlet to show off their historic “Ford Model A” vehicles along Railroad Boulevard, about a block away from the Fifth Street intersection.

Longtime Wagoner resident Carl Meyer, 85, was looking at the cars and remembered seeing the “Big Boy” locomotive in Iowa in the 1950s.

“My dad worked on the Santa Fe Railway for a long time. There are a lot of things people don’t know about these rail cars. Those wheels and axels are built for precision,” Meyer said. “They put the axles in dry ice for so many hours, and the coils are heated in a room to a certain temperature. They press them together with a 100-ton crane.

“As far as I know in all of my years, I’ve never heard of a wheel come off the box car.”

The Wagoner Police Department was in full force Thursday afternoon telling people to stay hydrated and keep moving in the upper-90 degree heat. Once the train got closer, some spectators would say its steam made it feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter.

Ed Seiders and Mark Bickell of Tulsa were braving the heat. They’re both engineers — so seeing a running locomotive of “Big Boy” caliber was worth it.