Watch Now: Ukulele jam sessions connecting with local seniors

BROKEN ARROW — Once a week about 12 people get together at the Broken Arrow Seniors Center for a ukulele jam and play traditional Hawaiian songs. They also mix in some Beatles and Crosby, Stills & Nash songs.

The class is for any level player, but Ralph Kelley makes sure to include everyone who shows up with easy songs to play. He likes to keep the songs to a few chords for the beginners. The jam session is about learning how to play, but it’s also about having some fun.

Jo-Ann Wenzell said a friend in a Zumba class at the center, at 1800 S. Main St., asked her to check out the Ukulele Jam class, so she gave it a try and has been going ever since. She said it’s fun and that the participants have a good time.

Amanda O’Brien, a volunteer and special events coordinator, says the center offers a variety of classes, all for fun. Although many people come to take a class for the interaction, some have discovered a talent they didn’t know they had, she said.

One woman picked up a paint brush for the first time in her life at an art class at the center. She’s gone on to win art shows with her work, O’Brien said.

