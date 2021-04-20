Watch Now: Tulsa's River Spirit to host Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants in November

As a former Miss USA who placed in the top 10 at the 2008 Miss Universe pageant, Crystle Stewart has traveled the world.

One place she hadn’t visited was Tulsa, which emerged as a candidate to host this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. Stewart, who is president of the Miss USA Organization, was initially hesitant.

“I said, ‘I don’t know about Tulsa, Oklahoma,’” Stewart said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “But then I came here. It’s really great. A really great city, a wonderful venue.”

After wowing Stewart with its amenities, River Spirit Casino Resort was selected over venues in larger cities, landing the pageants that will occur during the week of Thanksgiving on Nov. 22-29. Culminating with final competitions in the Paradise Cove Theater, the event is expected to attract about 3,000 attendees while featuring more than 100 contestants.

“This venue is state of the art with Paradise Cove,” Stewart said. “We felt it was a safe environment for the women as well. Everything’s under one roof, so we don’t have to go to different places.”

River Spirit is the result of a $600 million investment from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Paradise Cove opened in 2017 and has hosted a variety of concerts and events.