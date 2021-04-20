Watch Now: Tulsa's River Spirit to host Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants in November

As a former Miss USA who placed in the top 10 at the 2008 Miss Universe pageant, Crystle Stewart has traveled the world.
One place she hadn’t visited was Tulsa, which emerged as a candidate to host this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. Stewart, who is president of the Miss USA Organization, was initially hesitant.
“I said, ‘I don’t know about Tulsa, Oklahoma,’” Stewart said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “But then I came here. It’s really great. A really great city, a wonderful venue.”
After wowing Stewart with its amenities, River Spirit Casino Resort was selected over venues in larger cities, landing the pageants that will occur during the week of Thanksgiving on Nov. 22-29. Culminating with final competitions in the Paradise Cove Theater, the event is expected to attract about 3,000 attendees while featuring more than 100 contestants.
“This venue is state of the art with Paradise Cove,” Stewart said. “We felt it was a safe environment for the women as well. Everything’s under one roof, so we don’t have to go to different places.”
River Spirit is the result of a $600 million investment from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Paradise Cove opened in 2017 and has hosted a variety of concerts and events.
“At the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, we anticipated that if we built River Spirit Casino Resort to the highest caliber possible, prominent events such as the Miss USA Organization would be attracted to River Spirit,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “Today’s announcement is a testament to those ambitious efforts and our ability to compete in the national arena for high-profile events.”
Miss USA, previously owned by Donald Trump, has put on pageants each year since 1952. The event has been in select cities for the past five decades, most recently hosted by Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020.
“In a city that aims to be a world-class city, you want to have world-class events like Miss USA in your city,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said at the news conference, “where you showcase all that we have to offer in Tulsa to a national and international audience.”
Miss USA competitions air as live specials and consistently rank among the highest watched programming in the world. In addition to the contestants, the pageants attract celebrities, influencers and female industry-changers participating as hosts, judges, panelists and musical talent.
“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will bring hundreds of contestants, and more importantly, will bring thousands of visitors to our city — some for the very first time,” said Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “As the travel industry continues its road to recovery this year, our partners at River Spirit bringing in first-class events like this will give our region the economic boost it needs.”
This year’s competitions will be the first under Stewart’s directorship. Miss USA is no longer operating under the Miss Universe umbrella, giving Stewart freedom to do things differently in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience.
“Choosing the location, the venue, the city — it was very important because everybody is looking,” Stewart said. “I feel like I really made the right decision with my team.”