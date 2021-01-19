Watch Now: Tulsans honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through parade, service and art

For some, life’s most urgent and persistent question is: “What are you doing for others?”

Such was the message on a whiteboard, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. in part, that greeted volunteers at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Monday as they arrived for a day of service in honor of the historic figure.

The fourth annual “Day On” of service, meant to highlight King’s legacy on a day many students and workers have off, invited volunteers to pack boxes of food for those in need in the community while listening to segments of the civil rights leader’s speeches, challenging their knowledge with trivia about his life and even enjoying a special snack-size version of the late pastor’s favorite dessert: pecan pie.

Another of King’s quotes printed on the back of their T-shirts gave the impetus of the mission: “Why should there be hunger and privation in any land, in any city, at any table when man has the resources and the scientific know-how to provide all mankind with the basic necessities of life?”

John Sanders, development manager for the food bank, said the volunteers present were instrumental in continuing King’s legacy of opportunity and equality.