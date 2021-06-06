 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tulsa Zoo's Conservation on Tap craft beer tasting
What the Ale: Tulsa Zoo's Conservation on Tap craft beer tasting

Funds raised from this event will benefit The American Burying Beetle Project through Oklahoma State University. The project focuses its efforts to establish and maintain a laboratory colony of American Burying Beetles in hopes to repopulate areas within eastern Oklahoma.

Beers of the week:

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

