Large-animal transport is just one more thing the COVID-19 pandemic upended in 2020, but after several months of waiting, the crew at the Tulsa Zoo has welcomed three “big” additions to their facilities.

Booper, a 48-year-old Asian elephant; Sally, a 14-year-old white rhino; and Zoe, an 18-month-old giraffe, arrived about a month ago and have been growing accustomed to their new north Tulsa home, said Jordan Piha, curator of mammals for the zoo.

The transfers were postponed this past spring to keep handlers from traveling cross-country, but when the many factors considered aligned in the two weeks between September and October, Piha embraced it as a “golden opportunity.”

Booper, at 9 feet tall and 7,000 pounds, is still in her routine quarantine period at the Lost Kingdom: Elephants exhibit, but she has had some chances to meet her soon-to-be pachyderm pals Sooky and Sneezy through barriers, Piha said. He expects the geriatrics to form deep bonds.

One of only about 40,000 left around the world like her, Booper has shown herself to be quite inquisitive, Piha said. Bobbing her head up and down on a blustery afternoon at the zoo, she tramped about slowly in her habitat, examined the toys at her disposal and intermittently lifted bushels of the 150 pounds of food prepared for her each day to her mouth.

Booper comes to the zoo from an animal facility that discontinued its elephant program, Piha said, and she seemed to be enjoying the increased interaction with the public.

Sally, however, who hails from the Wilds at the Columbus Zoo, is no stranger to attention.

“She was kind of a star,” Piha said, referencing the rhino’s appearance in a previously-filmed TV show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three-toed, 4,000-pounder was transferred as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Also in quarantine, Sally has had chances to see and smell her encouraged future flame, Rudo, and friend Jeannie, but not yet meet. Their horns have been slightly rounded down for safety for that, Piha said.

“It doesn’t hurt them,” Piha said, adding that the giants love to be scratched while waiting. “Snacks and scratches; it’s how you win a rhino’s heart.”

The near-threatened African species is poached for its horns, which are made up of the same protein in human fingernails, for use in traditional Eastern medicine.

Sally moved nimbly throughout the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve as the fresh mud that protects her thick but sensitive skin dried. Coming close with curled tail to examine who was peering at her through a fence, she nudged a couple of large trunks and climbed atop a rock for a glamour shot.

Across the way, 10-foot-tall Zoe stood at the far edge of the Osage Casino & Hotel Giraffe Barn enclosure. Confident and content, the youngin stood with her back to her new companions, focusing on some browsing material instead.

Giraffe meet-and-greets are much less complicated than those of the elephant and rhino, Piha said. And although giraffes are skittish by nature as the “lookout towers of the savanna,” Zoe has been especially calm; even strolling off the trailer when she arrived.

Zoe was transferred for a future breeding plan, as well, but she has a couple of years to grow before she’ll be interested in 5-year-old Hekaya, the sole male of the tower, Piha said.

Guests can visit any of the new big three during regular business hours, as well as check out the Helmerich “Behaving Like Animals” Playground, which was completed in the spring as the first project of the second phase of the zoo’s master plan to rebuild.

Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.