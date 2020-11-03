Watch now: Tulsa Zoo welcomes three new animals to its facilities

Large-animal transport is just one more thing the COVID-19 pandemic upended in 2020, but after several months of waiting, the crew at the Tulsa Zoo has welcomed three "big" additions to their facilities.

Booper, a 48-year-old Asian elephant; Sally, a 14-year-old white rhino; and Zoe, an 18-month-old giraffe, arrived about a month ago and have been growing accustomed to their new north Tulsa home, said Jordan Piha, curator of mammals for the zoo.

The transfers were postponed this past spring to keep handlers from traveling cross-country, but when the many factors considered aligned in the two weeks between September and October, Piha embraced it as a "golden opportunity."

Booper, at 9 feet tall and 7,000 pounds, is still in her routine quarantine period at the Lost Kingdom: Elephants exhibit, but she has had some chances to meet her soon-to-be pachyderm pals Sooky and Sneezy through barriers, Piha said. He expects the geriatrics to form deep bonds.

One of only about 40,000 left around the world like her, Booper has shown herself to be quite inquisitive, Piha said. Bobbing her head up and down on a blustery afternoon at the zoo, she tramped about slowly in her habitat, examined the toys at her disposal and intermittently lifting bushels of the 150 pounds of food prepared for her each day to her mouth.