Watch Now: Tulsa Zoo makes changes to bird exhibits due to avian influenza

Visitors may notice a difference in a few of Tulsa Zoo's exhibits due to avian influenza as the virus continues to spread in birds across the nation.

At least one case has been reported in Oklahoma, in a wild duck in Payne County, so the Tulsa Zoo is taking extra precautions to ensure none of the birds in their care get sick.

The Eurasian H5 type of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has forced millions of chickens to be euthanized at farms in other states. The plan to protect the zoo’s birds from HPAI is to use enclosed spaces to limit interaction with wild birds such as geese or ducks.

“Most of our birds are indoors typically, and so they are exactly where they’ve always been and they can still be seen by the guests for the most part,” said Joe Barkowski, vice president of animal conservation and science for Tulsa Zoo.

Larger birds such as flamingos were moved “behind the scenes,” he said, offering them more freedom after initially being relocated in enclosed spaces.

“Our bald eagles have also been moved indoors to keep them safe, and some of our larger birds like our cranes and storks were also relocated and moved behind the scenes,” Barkowski said.

The zoo shuttered three out of four buildings in the Wildlife Trek complex to limit interactions between birds and humans.

“We just want to make sure that people are not tracking in anything on their shoes, and that way other areas that we have kept open we just have to make sure that we’re doing a little bit heavier cleaning,” Barkowski said.

The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Symptoms include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea.

The zoo works closely with state veterinarians to keep track of when they would be able to open back up some of their bird exhibits.

“The state veterinarians here in Oklahoma are the ones that helped guide us about what restrictions should be in place, if they’re eased or if they’re increased,” Barkowski said. “So we’re at that level now where all the birds are considered in safe areas, they’re very contained away from other wild birds and we’re just waiting for further guidance.”

