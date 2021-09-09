Watch Now: Tulsa World Career Fair brings out job seekers

Cindy Ivy, a human resources assistant, said the company was set up to do interviews on the spot.

“I can even make on-site offers,” she said.

“We are hoping to get some good candidates today,” she added. “People that are committed to work, that are dedicated to serving senior adults.”

Ivy said the company has had good luck with career fairs in the past but hasn’t been able to do one in over a year because of the pandemic.

Workshops throughout the day were led by Kari Mirabal, a nationally known recruiter and hiring expert.

“You want to date your career, like you date in a relationship,” Mirabal told one group of job seekers in a morning session.

“So what happens when the relationship gets a little bit stale — we have to put new energy back into it. We have to look at ways to work through conflict and have conversations and work through the difficult times. It's the same thing in your career.”

Mirabal offered practical tips on interviewing and resumes.

“A lot of people spend eight, nine, 10 hours on a resume. You know how long (employers) look at a resume? 10 seconds maybe,” said Mirabal.