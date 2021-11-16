Watch Now: Tulsa Tech's inaugural fire academy offers rapid training for new firefighters

Come Thursday, Bixby Fire Chief Joey Wiedel will be getting some reinforcements.

Working in collaboration with Oklahoma State University, Tulsa Technology Center launched a firefighting academy at its Peoria campus in September. The 16 participants, including five Bixby Fire Department recent hires, will graduate on Thursday, completing in a little more than two months a program that is normally stretched out over two or three years.

For Wiedel, that condensed timeline means his department will be able to keep up with a growing call volume, a planned expansion and a shallow applicant pool. The Bixby Fire Department currently gets about 2,800 calls per year, but the department is slated to start taking on ambulance services as well by 2024, prompting the need to start bringing on reinforcements.

“There’s a retention problem of getting firefighters and police officers,” he said. “Used to be, we’d have 100 people apply for one spot. Now we’re looking at 30 or 40 for four or five spots.

“It used to be you’d have to be sponsored to go get this training. This is something we’re bringing that people can start to gear up, turn this into a career and get on to a fire department around the region.”