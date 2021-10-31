Watch Now: Tulsa Run's return brings crowds to downtown

The Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run returned for its 44th year Saturday, looking to regain its form after the pandemic forced last year’s to be scaled back.
All events were back and in person this year, rebounding from 2020, when the 15k was held virtually and the 5k and 2k canceled.
Around 4,000 runners participated overall Saturday, including 2,300 in the 15k.
Hewlett Nash was one of nine runners who’ve participated in every Tulsa Run going back to the first in 1978.
He added another distinction this year: oldest runner in the 15k.
“I just found that out a couple of weeks ago,” said Nash, 81. “I didn’t know. Someone told me, ‘You’re the oldest this year.’ And I said ‘Oh, I am?’”
Nash is taking the title of oldest racer in the same way he takes the race: in stride.
“My goal at this stage is just to finish,” he said, laughing. “I’m blessed to be out here running — to be doing this at this stage of the game and my life. I like running, and I like these long runs.”
Among other 15k runners Saturday were Katie Schulze and Jessica Blair, both from Claremore.
They’ve each participated a few times previously, they said. But this year was different.
Schulze said, “One of our pastors at our church, DestinyLife, passed away this year of cancer. This was his favorite run that he did all the time. And so we’re kind of doing it in memory of him.”
In honoring their late friend, the Rev. Tommy Williams, the pair were joined by other church members to run as “Tommy’s Team.”
“His wife is running with us,” Blair said. “There are several of us out here for Tommy.”
Schulze said it’s been a while since she’s participated, but it was good to be back.
“I love the Tulsa Run,” she said. “They do a good job.”
Lea Humphrey drove in from Tahlequah Saturday morning to be part of the event.
“I’m doing the 15k, my sister is doing the 5k,” said Humphrey, a former Tulsan who has participated four or five times over the years.
She moved to Tahlequah two years ago, but it’s worth driving back, she said.
“It’s a fun race,” she said. “It’s well run and really fun.”
This year’s 15k route included Riverside Drive, which historically has been part of the race, for the first time in seven years. It was relocated in 2014 due to area construction.
Saturday’s weather, sunny and clear, made for a beautiful morning to run, but it started cold in the upper 30s.
Over his 40-plus years at the event, Nash has run in all kinds of conditions.
Saturday’s weather was good compared to many years, although a little chillier than he would’ve preferred, he said.
But whatever the weather throws at you, as a runner “you just stay positive and run it,” he added.
Nash, who started running in the track program at Booker T. Washington High School, did the 15k virtually last year, running it on his own to keep his string going.
But there’s no substitute, he said, for running the race with others.
“You can find ways to motivate yourself, but when you’re out there, in the crowd, there’s an energy. There are so many wonderful people that are part of this every year.”