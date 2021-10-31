Watch Now: Tulsa Run's return brings crowds to downtown

The Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run returned for its 44th year Saturday, looking to regain its form after the pandemic forced last year’s to be scaled back.

All events were back and in person this year, rebounding from 2020, when the 15k was held virtually and the 5k and 2k canceled.

Around 4,000 runners participated overall Saturday, including 2,300 in the 15k.

Hewlett Nash was one of nine runners who’ve participated in every Tulsa Run going back to the first in 1978.

He added another distinction this year: oldest runner in the 15k.

“I just found that out a couple of weeks ago,” said Nash, 81. “I didn’t know. Someone told me, ‘You’re the oldest this year.’ And I said ‘Oh, I am?’”

Nash is taking the title of oldest racer in the same way he takes the race: in stride.

“My goal at this stage is just to finish,” he said, laughing. “I’m blessed to be out here running — to be doing this at this stage of the game and my life. I like running, and I like these long runs.”

Among other 15k runners Saturday were Katie Schulze and Jessica Blair, both from Claremore.